Pakistan: 12 killed in landslide

Islamabad, Aug 30 (IANS) Twelve people were killed when a landslide hit a house in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday morning, rescue teams said.

According to the statement released by the state-run rescue organisation, the accident happened in the Upper Dir district which has been experiencing heavy monsoon rains for the last few days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deceased, including three women, six kids and three men, were members of the same family who were sleeping inside the house when the calamity hit, the statement added.

All bodies were recovered from debris, and rescue work was still underway to clear the area from the rubbles of the landslide.

Parts of Pakistan are currently facing torrential rains, leading to flash floods, urban flooding and landslides in several districts.

