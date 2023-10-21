Pak summons relative of Gen Bajwa for probe into suspicious transactions

Lahore, Oct 21 (IANS) The Anti-Money Laundering Circle (AMLC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Muhammad Sabir Hameed, known as Mitthu, a close relative of former Pakistan army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, in connection with an investigation into high-volume suspicious transactions, media reports said.

The letter cited that the summon was pursuant to an ongoing criminal investigation in the agency on the allegation of high-volume suspicious transactions into his accounts contrary to the declared business profile.

According to the letter, Mitthu maintained 19 bank accounts (14 local and 5 foreign) with the aggregate credit turnover of Rs 5.34 billion. He has been directed to appear before the AML FIA Lahore with all relevant documents and original CNIC, FBR returns/declaration for periods of 2016 to 2023, personal and business.

He has been directed to bring list of all countries visited by him and share his purpose of visits. Mitthu has been directed to bring list of all offshore/shell companies and business vehicles held by him, his spouse and family members.

He has been directed to bring record of his national and international assets and his family members as well. The FIA has sought details of all foreign currency purchases made by him or on his behalf.

Furthermore, details of foreign currency taken by him or his spouse or family members out of Pakistan have been sought, The News reported.

