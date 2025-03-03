Padmakar Shivalkar passes away of old-age aged 84

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Former Ranji Trophy star and a stalwart of Mumbai Maidan cricket, Padmar Shivalkar passed away due to age-related issues here on Monday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) informed.

He was 84 and considered one of the best players not to have played for the national team.

Born on September 14, 1940, Shivalkar was a left-arm spinner, who served Mumbai cricket with distinction in a two-decade-long career.

Shivalkar was unlucky not to be selected for the Indian Test side as his career coincided with that of the legendary Bishan Bedi. He did a tour with an Indian team to Sri Lanka in 1973–74, playing in both matches and taking four wickets. But the matches were considered official Tests.

"Mumbai cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar Sir’s contribution to the game, especially as one of the finest spinners of all time, will always be remembered. His dedication, skill, and impact on Mumbai cricket are unparalleled. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," the MCA said in a condolence message on Monday.

Shivalkar, revered in Mumbai cricket as Paddy sir, played 124 First-class matches before he retired at the age of 50, claiming 569 wickets at an average of 19.69. He had 43 five-wicket hauls and had taken 10 wickets in a match on 13 occasions and had a best bowling figures of 8-16 against Tamil Nadu in the 1972-73 Ranji Trophy season. He still holds the record for being the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mourned his demise on X and wrote, “The news of the demise of former Mumbai cricketer Padmakar Shiwalkar is very sad. With his left-arm orthodox bowling, he had shown the way to many veteran batsmen. With his demise, a star has been lost in the cricket world. May God grant his soul eternal peace and give his family and fans the strength to overcome this grief. Heartfelt condolence.”

Former Karnataka and India pacer Dodda Ganesh also paid rich tributes to the stalwart cricketer.

"Padmalkar Shivalkar sir was definitely one of the greatest cricketers who should’ve played for India. Nonetheless, he’s still the legend of the game. Rest in peace, sir, your contribution to the game of cricket is huge. Thoughts and prayers," said Ganesh.

In 2016, Shivalkar was awarded the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour conferred by BCCI on a former player.

