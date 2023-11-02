Paddy procurement touches 161 LMT till Nov 1

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) A quantity of 161.47 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been procured till November 1 under the ongoing Kharif marketing season, benefitting about 9.33 lakh farmers with minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 35,571.14 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.

Rice procurement estimates for Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2023-24 (Kharif crop) are 521.27 LMT out of which 20.76 per cent (108.23 LMT) has already been procured of which major contributors are Punjab (66.42 LMT), Haryana (36.11 LMT), and Tamil Nadu (3.26 LMT), it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.