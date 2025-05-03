Over two lakh people visit holy Buddha relic exposition in Vietnam

Hanoi, May 3 (IANS) The holy Buddha relic exposition witnessed a sea of devotees on Saturday, with lakhs of devotees lining up since early morning to pay homage to Lord Buddha.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited the Truc Lam Buddhist Monastery, reaffirming the deep-rooted spiritual connection between India and Vietnam through the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha.

The Minister, who led the high-level Indian delegation to the country with the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, arrived at Dalat city on Saturday.

On Friday, Rijiju, joined by Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, monks and senior officials accompanying the Sacred Relics from Sarnath, was warmly received by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and other officials, reflecting the profound and shared spiritual values that unite both nations.

“Arrived in Vietnam leading the high level Indian delegation with the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha. Grand ceremonial reception was accorded by the Government of Vietnam and Vietnam Buddhist Sanghas. The Holy Relics will be in Vietnam from May 2-21 2025 for UN Vesak Day celebrations," the minister said in a post.

Rijiju also paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City commemorating the values of peace, non-violence, and unity propounded by the Father of the Nation. He said the arrival of Buddha's Holy Relics has brought tremendous spiritual joy amongst the people of Vietnam.

Following ceremonial prayers, the holy relics were reverently enshrined at Thanh Tam Monastery. In a symbolic gesture of peace and friendship, a Sacred Bodhi Tree sapling from India was also planted at the Vietnam Buddhist University. A joint press conference was held by the Indian delegation and leaders of the Vietnamese Sangha, where Rijiju conveyed a heartfelt message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

The Government of Vietnam expressed its sincere gratitude for the sacred gesture, which stands as a symbol of the enduring civilisational and spiritual ties between the two countries.

The holy relics are being exhibited with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation. They will be displayed to the public in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025, before continuing to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.