Over dozen hurt, three feared dead as truck carrying Kanwariyas overturns in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Tehri, July 2 (IANS) A truck carrying around 15 to 17 Kanwariyas overturned near Jajal, Tachla, under the Narendra Nagar Police Station limits in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday, leaving all passengers seriously injured after they were trapped under the vehicle. Three Kanwariyas are feared dead in the accident.

The accident took place while the truck was heading from Rishikesh to Gangotri. It barely avoided falling into a deep gorge after losing control on the narrow road.

The injured were rescued in a joint operation by the local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who arrived promptly at the scene to conduct relief and rescue operations.

According to officials, the truck overturned near Jajal Fakot, just on the edge of the road, and it narrowly missed plunging into the gorge below.

Three of the people are feared dead and three of the injured are in a critical condition and have been referred to medical centres for advanced treatment.

While most of the injured are currently receiving care at the Fakot Health Centre, those with more severe injuries were rushed to AIIMS Rishikesh and a hospital in Narendra Nagar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media to express grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure the injured receive all necessary medical attention.

"Sad news has been received about a truck accident near Jajal Fakot on the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway. I pray to God for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident and for the speedy recovery of the injured. The district administration has been directed to provide all possible treatment to the injured," CM Dhami posted on X.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing cries for help and immediately alerted the authorities.

According to the authorities, with the help of a JCB machine, the overturned truck was brought back to its original position and the injured were transported to medical facilities in Narendranagar.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of travel in the hilly terrain of Uttarakhand, especially during the monsoon season.

The poor condition of roads, made worse by continuous rains and frequent landslides, makes travel extremely hazardous.

With the Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra underway, authorities are being urged to issue strict advisories and safety protocols to guide all pilgrims.

With more devotees expected to visit the region in the coming days, concerns are mounting about the preparedness of the state's infrastructure to ensure safe and secure transit for pilgrims navigating the challenging mountainous routes.

