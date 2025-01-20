Over 900,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Jan 20 (IANS) Myanmar's police have seized 966,000 stimulant tablets in Myanmar's Shan state, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint anti-narcotic task force intercepted a vehicle in Kengtung township of Shan state on January 16 and confiscated the drugs.

The seized drugs had a street value of over 380 million kyats (about $0.18 million), it said.

Investigations showed that the seized stimulant tablets were intended to be trafficked from Mong Ping township to Tachileik township in Shan state, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspects who were involved in the case were charged under the country's law, and further investigations are ongoing, the report said.

Earlier on January 6, Myanmar authorities seized 91 kg of heroin blocks in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, as reported by the state-run daily Myanma Alinn.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police had searched a vehicle in Kengtung township in Shan state on January 1 and seized the narcotics, the report stated.

The confiscated narcotics were worth 1.365 billion kyats (about $650,000), and two suspects were arrested in connection with the case, it added.

According to the investigation, the drugs were being transported from Kunhing township to Tachileik township in Shan state.

The suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing.

Earlier on January 4, Myanmar authorities had seized 60 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, as reported by the state-run daily The Mirror.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police had searched a vehicle in Kengtung township in eastern Shan state on December 30 and confiscated the narcotics, the report said.

The seized drugs were valued at 480 million kyats (about $228,571) on the black market, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

Investigations revealed that the drugs had been transported from Mong Ping township to Tachileik township in Shan state.

The suspect was charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing.

On January 3, the newspaper had reported that authorities seized 40.2 kg of heroin blocks and 200,000 stimulant tablets in the same region.

Acting on another tip-off, anti-narcotics police had searched a vehicle in Mong Pan township of southern Shan state on December 28, 2024, and seized the narcotics.

The confiscated drugs were worth approximately 540 million kyats (about $257,142), and two suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

The suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing.

