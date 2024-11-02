Over 7,000 special trains running for Chhath festival: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a surprise inspection at New Delhi Railway Station on Friday to review the arrangements to cope with the heavy rush of passengers who are going to different destinations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for Chhath Puja.

While assessing the preparations and taking stock of other issues facing the travellers during the trip, the Union Minister tried to understand the current situation with officials, also engaging in conversations with several passengers.

Ashwini Vaishnaw sought first-hand information from the officials as well as the passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Talking to IANS, Ashwini Vaishnaw said: "This year, preparations are being made in a very organised manner. A total of 7,035 special trains are being operated, compared to 4,500 last year. In addition to that, ticketing arrangements have been made outside the station to allow people to arrive and wait in an orderly manner. Care has been taken to ensure that passengers do not face any difficulties reaching the platform."

Elaborating on the preparations further, the Minister explained that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been deployed at various locations to maintain control over the situation. The Minister also extended warm wishes for Chhath and Diwali to everyone.

In fact, over 7,000 special trains are being run. Many people travelled home using these trains during Diwali, and those planning to travel for Chhath and return after the Puja can also avail of these services.

Meanwhile, officials briefed the Union Minister on Indian Railways' robust plan to ensure safe and convenient travel for passengers heading home for the Chhath Puja celebrations. Major routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru to high-demand destinations like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are being taken care of.

Additional coaches have been added to trains, while stations have enhanced security measures, including CCTV surveillance, which are handling the high volume of travellers.

Key stations like New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bandra have introduced special arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for passengers.

