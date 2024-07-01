Over 5,200 people killed by traffic accidents in Vietnam in 6 months

Hanoi, July 1 (IANS) Vietnam reported 12,321 traffic accidents which killed 5,255 people in six months from December 15, 2023, to June 14, 2024, the country's National Committee on Traffic Safety said on Monday.

The traffic accidents led to 9,599 injuries during the cited period, said the report according to Xinhua news agency.

On a yearly comparison, the number of accidents and injuries increased by 17.58 per cent and 39.28 per cent, respectively.

The number of deaths declined 11.78 per cent year-on-year.

Among the accidents recorded, a total of 12,225 were road traffic accidents, which killed 5,191 people and injured 9,584 others.

