Over 50 poisoned at wedding in Iraq

Baghdad, Sep 28 (IANS) More than 50 people were poisoned at a wedding in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk due to spoiled food, media reported.

The official Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted the provincial health chief Ziyad Khalaf as saying on Wednesday that the incident occurred in the town of Hawija, west of Kirkuk, the capital city of the cognominal province, as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Khalaf said the cases of poisoning ranged from mild to moderate, and all the patients received the necessary medical treatment in the hospital, according to the INA.

The incident came a day after a deadly fire ripped through a wedding hall in a predominantly Christian town in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, killing 114 people and injuring more than 200.

