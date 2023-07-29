Over 400 Chinese manjha rolls seized in Delhi; 1 held

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 42-year-old man and seized over 400 rolls of banned and deadly Chinese manjha (kite strings), an official said on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Nizam, a resident of Janta Colony in the Welcome area.

According to the police, to curb the unfortunate incidents in which some residents of Delhi lost their lives due to Chinese manjha, a police team was tasked to trace active dealers of 'Chinese manjha' in the area of northeast district.

"In pursuance, on Friday, one Imran a.k.a. Harun was arrested and 33 rolls of Chinese manjha were recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joy Tirkey said.

On questioning, he revealed the name of Nizam, who was his source of supply.

"On Imran's instance, Nizam was arrested and 422 rolls of deadly Chinese manjha were recovered from his possession. Nizam's further source of supply of Chinese manjha is being ascertained," said the official.

