Over 3,000 rakhis sent for deities in UP through postal department

Lucknow, Aug 31 (IANS) More than 3,000 girls and women have sent ‘rakhis’ for various deities in Uttar Pradesh.Postmaster general headquarter region, Lucknow, Vivek Kumar Daksh said, “Over 3,000 rakhi posts have been delivered to various temples, including Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya.

"These were sent by people from across the country. People are also sending rakhis to local Hanuman Setu temple and Mankameshwar temple through post.”

Mahant Devyagiri, head priest, Mankameshwar temple, said that “For some, it is auspicious to celebrate the festival with God, and they believe the practice saves them from bad omen. After all, isn’t God the protector? Perhaps, this is why we tie rakhi to the gods and goddesses.”

As per the data provided by the department of posts, there were about 14 lakh posts processed by the department in August.

“Among these, over three lakh were rakhi related articles. Besides, bulk articles containing rakhi were booked in the form of ordinary mails. The department also sold about 5,000 special rakhi covers in the city for the festival. Trying to complete all the deliveries related to the festival, over 1,000 employees of the department worked day and night,” said Daksh.

He said that about 3,000 rakhi posts were mailed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by the people, including school students.

Over 900 posts were delivered to Governor Anandiben Patel.

