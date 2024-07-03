Over 30 suspects under probe for role in attempted coup in Bolivia

La Paz, July 3 (IANS) More than 30 civilian and military suspects are under investigation for their alleged role in the failed coup attempt against Bolivian President Luis Arce on June 26, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"We must stress that, in general, it is quite a complex case," Prosecutor Franklin Alborta told reporters, adding: "Preliminarily, we are reporting that more than 30 people are already formally under investigation."

One of the suspects most recently arrested on Monday was Vladimir Lupa Salamanca, the commander of F10, an elite group of the armed forces, reports Xinhua news agency.

He is scheduled to give testimony to prosecutors in La Paz.

Among the main defendants are former army commander and coup leader General Juan Jose Zuniga, former navy commander Juan Arnez, and former air force commander Marcelo Zegarra.

