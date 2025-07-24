Over 23 crore cases resolved in National Lok Adalats in the last 3 years: Govt

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in response to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP and Rajasthan unit BJP chief Madan Rathore, provided detailed information in the Rajya Sabha on the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen access to justice.

He said that the Ministry of Law and Justice has made significant strides in ensuring justice for the economically and socially weaker sections. Through the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Ministry has resolved over 23 crore cases via National Lok Adalats in the past three years.

In addition, around 34 lakh cases were settled in State Lok Adalats, and 6.41 lakh cases through Permanent Lok Adalats, providing timely relief to citizens, added Meghwal. Rathore meanwhile said that legal assistance and counseling are being extended to the needy at the state, district, and tehsil levels. Legal Services Authorities are conducting nationwide awareness programs focusing on laws and welfare schemes related to children, laborers, disaster victims, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Divyangjans (persons with disabilities).

Over the last three years, 13.83 lakh legal awareness programs have been conducted, reaching 14.96 crore people. He also informed the House that the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2023–24, is being actively implemented by NALSA.

As part of the initiative, Legal Aid Defense Counsel offices have been established in 662 districts across India. In the last two years, 8.69 lakh cases have been assigned to Legal Aid Defense Counsels, of which 5.85 lakh cases have already been disposed of.

This extensive outreach and case resolution mechanism reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring speedy, affordable, and accessible justice for all citizens, especially the marginalised, Rathore added.

