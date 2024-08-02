Over 19,000 evacuated due to flooding threats in China

Hohhot, Aug 2 (IANS) At least 19,215 people have been relocated from Tongliao City in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region due to the rising water level and increased flow of the Dongliao River, according to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Among these individuals, 2,006 have been moved to resettlement sites, while 17,209 sought refuge with relatives and friends, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nine centralised resettlement sites have been put into use to ensure food and accommodation for all the relocated people, and the river dam has been reinforced for added security.

The water flow of the Dongliao River reached 1,500 cubic meters per second at midnight on Friday and then gradually declined.

The relocated residents are expected to return by Saturday afternoon when the flooding situation improves.

