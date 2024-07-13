Over 100,000 people affected by heavy rains in South Africa's Cape Town

Johannesberg, July 13 (IANS) The provincial government of South Africa's Western Cape has said that a total of 100,000 people have so far been affected and 33,000 buildings have been damaged in the city of Cape Town by heavy rains that hit the province recently.

"Authorities remain on high alert as cold and wet weather persists. Two further cold fronts are expected to make landfall between Saturday and Sunday," said Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, at the Joint Operations Centre's meeting on Friday.

"We have a huge humanitarian situation to deal with, and all authorities are working together to address it. Our focus will remain on keeping people safe until the severe weather has passed," said Bredell.

"We have approached the National Disaster Management Center for a provincial disaster classification, and expect an announcement soon."

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province desperately needs additional resources to sustain its disaster management operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Western Cape Education Department said on Thursday that more than 200 schools across the province have reported some sort of damage or disruption.

The South African Weather Service warned on Friday that they expect 60 to 100 mm of rainfall in the mountainous areas of the province between Saturday and Sunday.

"Our dams and rivers are full, and our catchments are saturated, so any additional rainfall could lead to flooding, mudslides, and rock falls. We repeat our call to the public to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel and keep informed through reputable news outlets," the weather service said.

