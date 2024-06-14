Our Navy is emerging as a new powerful force, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Indian Navy is continuously becoming stronger, adding that in his second term, the focus will be on further strengthening maritime security and making the presence of the country's naval power in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) more effective and robust.

"The Indian Navy is continuously becoming stronger, factored by growing industrial infrastructure. Our shipyards are expanding, aircraft carriers are increasing, and our Navy is emerging as a new powerful force. We will give momentum to our efforts in the second tenure as well. Be it the Himalayas or the Indian Ocean, our priority will be to continuously strengthen the security at the borders," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister said this on Friday while reviewing the operational readiness of the Indian Navy, and embarked on INS Jalashwa for a 'Day at Sea'.

Rajnath Singh visited the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was his first outstation visit after assuming charge as Defence Minister for the second time in the Union Cabinet.

The Defence Minister witnessed the dynamic operations by various ships, submarines and aircraft of the Command, showcasing the combat capability and preparedness of the Indian Navy. He was accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi.

Interacting with the officers and sailors, the Defence Minister said: "Our Navy ensures that no nation suppresses another in the Indo-Pacific region or endangers its strategic autonomy on the basis of economic strength or military power. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) wherein our friendly countries in the region remain safe and move forward together on the path of mutual progress."

Rajnath Singh credited the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role in the country's growth and raising its stature on the international stage.

He also made special mention of the Navy's daring rescue operation in the Arabian Sea in March 2024, when it freed 23 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates.

This operation, he said, was a demonstration of humanity as well as the values imbibed in the Naval personnel, who come to the aid of everyone, irrespective of their nationality.

"It is a matter of great pride that our Navy is ensuring safe trade and promoting peace and prosperity in IOR. Securing free navigation, rule-based world order, anti-piracy and peace and stability in the region are our biggest objectives. The Navy is playing a crucial role in fulfilling them. India, with its increasing power, is committed to making the region as well as the entire world peaceful and prosperous," the Defence Minister added.

Elaborating further, the Defence Minister highlighted the Navy's growing strength, which is ensuring the security of India's maritime borders.

He also underlined the fact that India's commercial interests are linked with the IOR, and the Navy is a means of securing the maritime borders while achieving wider national objectives.

On his visit to the Eastern Naval Command, the first of his second term as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh stated that the maiden tour always holds special significance as it reflects the government's vision ahead.

