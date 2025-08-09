Thunderbolts OTT Release: When, Where, and How to Stream Marvel Film for Free?

Marvel films are currently experiencing a lull, with multiple films ending up as flops, especially after Avengers: Endgame. Despite the success of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness at the box office, other films have underperformed, and Avengers: Doom's Day is their attempt to restore their reputation.

Before that, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release, and it remains to be seen how well the movie sets up Avengers: Doom's Day. Even though fans were expecting Fantastic Four: First Steps to do the same, it ended up being a stand-alone movie that focuses entirely on the four main characters, and there is very little to understand about how this would set up for the big Avengers movie next.

However, one film that significantly contributed to the buzz surrounding Fantastic Four was Thunderbolts. Released in May, Thunderbolts could be considered as one of the better movies from Marvel studios, and even though the box office didn't really deliver, the movie had managed to create a niche fan base for itself, especially on social media.

Just like Fantastic Four: First Steps sets the stage for Doomsday, Thunderbolts did the same for F4. In fact, there were also many theories floating around over the New Avengers' appearance in the Fantastic Four film, but those who watched it could figure out that the connection between the two movies wasn't established.

Additionally, Disney+ offers a free viewing of Thunderbolts for those who missed it in theaters. It's confirmed that Disney+ will start streaming the movie from 27th August, and the movie's reception from streaming audiences remains to be seen. Fans from India can watch Thunderbolts from August 27 on JioHotstar.