Thammudu OTT Release: Nithiin's Movie to Stream on Netflix on This Date

After a lackluster run at the box office, Thammudu is ready for a digital revival—and this time, it’s going big. The emotional sibling drama, which struggled to connect with theatre audiences, is all set for a pan-South OTT release on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

A Fresh Start on OTT

Produced by ace filmmaker Dil Raju and featuring Nithiin in the lead, Thammudu had all the elements of a hit on paper: a powerful cast, seasoned director Venu Sriram, and a soulful soundtrack by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. However, despite its star power and emotional depth, the film failed to create magic at the theatres.

Now, with its OTT premiere, the makers are hopeful the movie will find a wider and more receptive audience. Streaming platforms often give room for heartfelt, slower-paced narratives to flourish—something Thammudu is banking on.

Plot & Cast Details

Thammudu tells the story of a brother’s unbreakable bond with his sister as she navigates some of life’s toughest challenges. Packed with moments of misunderstandings, heartbreak, and eventual reconciliation, the movie explores the core emotions that define sibling relationships.

The ensemble cast includes Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, and Chammak Chandra, each adding depth and emotion to the storyline.

When & Where to Watch?

Thammudu will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from August 1, 2025, giving audiences across South India a chance to experience the drama from the comfort of their homes.