Stranger Things Season 5 OTT: Teaser Review, Streaming Date, Time, Cast, Plot, and More!

Netflix has ignited the internet with its intense first teaser for Stranger Things' final season. The roughly two-and-a-half-minute teaser teases new characters and heartbreaking deaths while bringing back beloved characters like Steve (Joe Keery), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), and, of course, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Additionally, Netflix has disclosed that one of their flagship series will debut on the streaming service during American primetime for the first time ever, along with a number of first-look images for Stranger Things Season 5

More than three years have passed since Stranger Things Season 4 debuted on Netflix, bringing us the endearing Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn; Vecna's convoluted past; and Kate Bush's timeless single "Running Up that Hill." Finally, the children are poised to take their final stand against the evil forces residing in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 5 OTT: Everything to Know

The gang is camped out at a radio station, getting ready for a strategy they refer to as the "burn," in the new Stranger Things Season 5 teaser. In the latest teaser, we see new cast member Linda Hamilton, Eleven getting ready to go into the tank, and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) keeping watch over Max (Sadie Sink) in the ICU. However, we also witness the most distressing aspect of poor Eddie Munson's legacy when Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) pays a visit to his horribly vandalized grave.

There will be three installments to Stranger Things' fifth season. On November 26th, Thanksgiving 2025, Volume 1 will be available for streaming. Christmas will see the release of Volume 2, and New Year's Eve will see the release of the last.