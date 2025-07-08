Special Ops 2 OTT Release Postponed? JioHotstar Disappoints Fans Big Time

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of anticipation on social media over the release of Kay Kay Menon's super hit spy drama Special Ops season 2. Special Ops, one of the most-loved and watched web shows on JioHotstar, has made a significant impact since its debut on streaming.

Himmat Singh, just like Srikanth Tiwari, has almost become a household name and has brought a loyal fan base to legendary actor Kay Kay Menon. With Netflix releasing Squid Game 3 and Prime Video releasing Panchayat 4, JioHotstar now has the responsibility to make a significant impact with a web show, and Special Ops 2 presents the ideal opportunity for the OTT giant to excel.

Special Ops 2 OTT Release: JioHotstar Postpones the Show!

To be honest, fans had long stopped talking about Squid Game 3 except on the day of its release, and even Panchayat 4 had received flak for the way it focused too much on the elections and very little on what made the series special in the first place—the nativity and the purity of the characters. Despite the mixed reviews, Prime Video had already announced that Panchayat will be returning for Season 5 next year. Fans considered it to be too soon considering the negative reviews, but the OTT giant is determined to rectify the mistakes and end the show on a high note.

Going back to Special Ops 2, the show was initially supposed to release on the 11th of July, but due to various circumstances, JioHotstar had decided to postpone the release date of the much-awaited series by a week. Now, Special Ops 2 will start streaming on July 18th. For those fans who are waiting with bated breath to witness Himmat Singh and his team's heroics, this might come as a huge disappointment.

Despite the delay, the trailer and other promotional content released so far of Special Ops 2 have promised that it won't be disappointing the viewers like how Prime Video and Netflix did.