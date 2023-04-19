Prema Vimanam First Look Poster Out

Abhishek Pictures, which has bankrolled big-budget theatrical releases such as 'Ravanasura' and scored hits in the form of films like 'Goodachari', is now producing a web film. The Tollywood production house has collaborated with your favourite streaming giant ZEE5 for a promising web original titled 'Prema Vimanam', whose interesting and boisterous First Look is out. On the occasion of the birthday of producer Abhishek Nama, the association with ZEE5 has been made official.

The intriguing poster introduces to the viewer all the major characters. Two boys (played by Devansh Nama and Anirudh Nama), a young couple (played by the talented Sangeeth Shoban and Saanve Meghana), and the Vennela Kishore-Anasuya Bharadwaj duo can be seen.

What is the soon-to-be-streamed 'Prema Vimanam' all about? Two kids with a dream to board a flight cross paths with a young couple who must urgently catch the flight to start a new life. They inadvertently bump into each other and an inevitable confrontation ensues, as one's dream and the other's urgency generate atypical situations. Eventually, emotions such as love and bonding emerge, giving a fresh lease of life and hope in this joyful, laughter-filled ride.

'Prema Vimanam' promises to be a feel-good entertainer with rich production values. Director Santosh Kata has worked with music director Anup Rubens, cinematographer Jagadeesh Chikati and other proven technicians.