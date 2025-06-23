Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release: Will Prime Video Release All Episodes at Once?

The fourth season of Panchayat is all set to premiere on Prime Video in a matter of a few hours, and those who have been following the show for years for its heartfelt content have been waiting to see the fresh challenges and how all of it comes together toward the end.

Prime Video delighted fans by postponing the show. Panchayat was supposed to come out on July 4, but Prime changed its mind and said it would be available soon for those waiting. Also, a long list of upcoming OTT releases from Prime Video's competitors might have prompted the platform to make this strategic move.

Now that we have confirmed the release date, let's examine Prime Video's release strategy for the show. Similar to most other Prime TV shows, Prime Video will release Panchayat in a single episode. With OTT platforms going for a split-episode model or releasing one episode per week, the date comes as positive news for those who want to binge-watch Panchayat's season 4.

Panchayat 4 starts streaming on Prime Video at 12:00 AM IST on 24th June, 2025.