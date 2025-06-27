Mistry OTT Review: Ram Kapoor's Desi 'Monk' Fails to Deliver!

Many shows currently in development on various streaming platforms are remakes of popular American TV series. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going to recreate Gregory House, one of the most iconic characters ever in American TV history. House MD is one show that will forever be etched in audiences's minds just because of the way Hugh Laurie pulled off such a complicated role.

While there is no doubt in saying that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a phenomenal actor, no matter what he does, he will eventually be compared to Hugh Laurie, and this is the reason why most remakes of iconic American TV shows just don't land. One such attempt from JioHotstar with Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor is Mistry.

Mistry OTT Review: JioHotstar's Monk Remake Feels Tepid and Uninspired

Mistry is the desi remake of the hit American show Monk. Monk endured for several seasons, and viewers who persevered through the first season could appreciate the show's unique qualities. With the Indian version of Monk, the makers changed the obvious things to make the characters feel relatable, but the mystery factor that's present in Monk amid his character quirks was missing.

Ram Kapoor puts up a strong performance as the suspended detective who has OCD. Mona Singh performs flawlessly, as she has in every movie she has acted in. But Mistry doesn't register as a fantastic show by any means. Sure, the show sprinkled some good laughs throughout, but Monk's ability to seamlessly switch between two genres was impressive.

Mistry falls short in this area. If you are in for a simple drama filled with comedy and a bit of mystery, this JioHotstar show might work for you. Also, whenever the narrative shifts to Ram Kapoor's character and his past, Mistry feels intriguing. The makers could have focused on this aspect for a longer duration instead of attempting to satisfy multi-genre audiences simultaneously. All in all, Mistry is a show that works in parts and has the potential to become something great but never truly lands.