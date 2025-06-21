Materialists Movie OTT Release: Dakota Johnson's Romantic Drama to Stream on JioHotstar Soon?

Celine Song's latest romantic drama, Materialists, is a delightful film that resonates with romantic drama enthusiasts. It ends up being idealistic, but the buildup and the middle portions of the movie are as real as real life could be, and Celine Song, whose earlier work Past Lives earned her an Oscar nomination, has proved that writing is her biggest strength and that she can really write engaging characters and create perfect drama amongst them.

Materialists opened up to rave reviews from critics and International audiences alike, and despite it being a genre film, the movie managed to make a decent amount at the box office, which further proves the fact that moviegoers can always resonate and connect with an honest filmmaker who is trying to narrate a story with empathy.

Materialists OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie Online?

The charm of Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal's chemistry with Dakota Johnson was evident on the big screen. If you're wondering when Materialists will be available for streaming on OTT platforms, the answer may disappoint you.

The theatrical rollout of Materialists will conclude on August 16. The movie will only be available for streaming on OTT platforms after that date. Netflix is unlikely to be the digital home for Materialists, and if reports are to be believed, then JioHotstar might be the official streaming partner for Materialists in India, owing to the fact that Max has digital rights in the U.S.

Expect Materialists to be out on streaming in late August, and even though nothing is officially confirmed, the movie will most likely stream on JioHotstar.