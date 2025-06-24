Marvel's Ironheart OTT: Release Time, Date, Schedule, Episode Names, and More!

Marvel has experienced inconsistent success with its streaming content since it began expanding its offerings. Marvel began streaming their heroes' stories due to the Disney+ deal. want to consume Marvel movies after Endgame.

While some of the shows from Marvel (WandaVision, Loki 1 & 2, Moon Knight, and Agatha) ended up being great, there were some shows that didn't do great. Shows like She-Hulk, Miss Marvel, and others didn't impress the audiences, and this coincided with Marvel films failing big time at the box office as well.

Ironheart OTT Release: Details about New Marvel Show

The multiverse saga didn't really work for them, and as a result, they decided to rehire Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Initially scheduled for release in May, Avengers: Doomsday will now be released on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, fans will have quite a few options to relish from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

With only a few weeks to go for Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ryan Coogler, who helmed both Black Panther films, had decided to oversee the Ironheart show. Ryan Coogler is the executive producer of the same. Ironheart made its first appearance in Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming show is her tale of turning into a true superhero.

Ironheart OTT: Names of the first three episodes

Ironheart is all set to stream on Disney+ across the world and on JioHotstar in India. The show will be available from June 24th. However, fans in India will have to wait for some time due to the time difference. Ironheart is all set to stream at 6 p.m. PST on June 24. Since Indian Standard Time (IST) is 12.5 hours ahead of PST, Marvel fans from the subcontinent will have to wait until 6:30 AM tomorrow, 25th June, to be able to watch the show.

The first three episodes of Ironheart are titled "Take Me Home," "Will The Real Natalie Please Stand Up," and "We in Danger, Girl..

Ironheart has a total of six episodes, and the remaining three will be released on July 1, 2025. Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams, who ends up in the titular role as she attempts to create a technology that rivals Iron Man's human suit. The titles of the remaining three episodes are not yet known, and this turns out to be an important show for Marvel, as they have just one release planned for the rest of the year.