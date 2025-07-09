Maaman OTT Release: Soori Film's Streaming Date Postponed by Z5?

Of late, there have been many Tamil movies that started off small in terms of scale and ended up being giant blockbusters. In fact, Kollywood is one industry that has embraced films told from simplistic and grassroots perspectives time and again. Tourist Family was one glowing example of the same. The film, directed by Abishan Jeevinth, impressed audiences and showed the true power of box-office pull when the word of mouth is universal.

Soori's Maaman is another movie that fits into this category. A comedian turned hero, Soori has proved time and again that he can pull off emotional scenes with ease, and Viduthalai is one such example of the same. One of Soori's strengths is his ability to choose scripts that are deeply rooted, which is why fans eagerly anticipate his films.

Maaman Movie OTT Release: Why the Delay?

His film Maaman (Uncle) has become one of the most anticipated films owing to the fact that Soori tried to bring back the forgotten family dramas that South Indian cinema was once known for. The film was released in theaters on 16th May with decent to favorable reviews. Maaman received a good response, but it didn't become a phenomenon like how Tourist Family did.

Those who missed watching Maaman are now waiting for its streaming release, and the noted OTT player Zee5 (Z5) has secured the film's digital rights. Not just that, Z5 has also decided to release the movie simultaneously on TV as well as for streaming. In the coming soon section of the app, Maaman is being displayed, but no concrete date has been announced.

The delay could be due to the fact that the platform chose to broadcast and stream the film at the same time, and they are looking at a perfect window to do the same. Maaman will soon be available on Zee5 (Z5), but fans might have to wait just a little longer for the film to drop.