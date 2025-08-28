Linkin Park to Perform at Lollapalooza India 2026 – All Details Here

Millennials, get ready! Iconic 90s rock band Linkin Park is all set to perform in India in 2026, marking a major highlight for fans who grew up on hits like “In The End” and “Numb.” The band will headline Lollapalooza India as part of their From Zero World Tour, following their comeback in September 2024 after a seven-year hiatus.

Months after introducing co-lead singer Emily Armstrong, following the tragic passing of Chester Bennington, Linkin Park kicked off their From Zero World Tour on 29 August in Omaha, USA, with the tour set to conclude in Switzerland in June 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about their India performance.

Lollapalooza India 2026 Dates

Lollapalooza India, the annual music festival held in Mumbai, will take place on 24–25 January 2026. The festival has previously hosted international stars like Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic in 2024. This year, Linkin Park is confirmed to join the star-studded line-up.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2026 go on general sale today at 12 noon on the official BookMyShow portal. Fans can also opt for VIP Tickets, which include on-field viewing at main stages and access to the VIP Lounge.

The Lolla Platinum pass offers premium perks like air-conditioned lounges, Lolla Platinum Pits, shuttle services, and other exclusive services. While Linkin Park’s official website confirms the Mumbai show, the ticket link is not functional yet. Fans are advised to check back at 12 noon to secure their tickets.

Bank of Baroda Leak Sparks Excitement

The buzz around Linkin Park’s India tour began when a Bank of Baroda notification accidentally revealed one of the Lollapalooza performers. A fan shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), which read: “Experience Linkin Park Live at Lollapalooza 2026. Book with your RuPay card on 26 August during the presale.”

While initially dismissed as a rumour, LollaIndia’s official social media caption, “From Zero to hundred…”, further fueled speculation. The confirmation came shortly after on Linkin Park’s official website, putting fans firmly in a state of excitement for the Mumbai show.

Predicted Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-up

With Linkin Park officially on the roster, fans are speculating about other big names. Popular guesses include Niall Horan, 21 Pilots, Harry Styles, David Guetta, and Tiesto, making the two-day festival in Mumbai a must-attend event for music lovers.

Stay tuned for updates as ticket sales go live and the full Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up is revealed.