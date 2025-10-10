Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Update: When Will Netflix Drop the Remaining Episodes?

Netflix’s Kurukshetra has captivated viewers with its grand animated take on the Mahabharata. The first part, which premiered on October 10, 2025, featured nine episodes and covered the early phases of the great war. With its strong visuals and deep philosophical tone, the show has sparked huge curiosity about when Part 2 will arrive.

As of now, Netflix has not officially announced a release date for Kurukshetra Part 2. The platform has chosen to remain silent on the timeline, leading to speculation that the next installment could take a few more months. Industry insiders expect the second part to release in early 2026, as the animation and dubbing process for multiple languages may still be underway.

There is also talk that Netflix might opt for a staggered release rather than dropping all remaining episodes at once. Releasing a few episodes at a time could help the series sustain momentum and keep audiences engaged over several weeks.

Given the scale of production and the positive reception of Part 1, it is likely that the streaming giant will plan the next release strategically. Some reports even suggest that a festive season premiere, possibly around Diwali 2026, could be on the cards to draw maximum viewership.

Until then, fans can revisit Kurukshetra Part 1 and relive its striking visuals, Gulzar’s narration, and the emotional depth of its storytelling. Part 2 promises to bring the war’s climax, intense character arcs, and philosophical closure to one of Netflix India’s boldest mythological adaptations yet.