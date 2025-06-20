Kerala Crime Files Season 2 OTT Review: Indrans and Arjun Dominate in Riveting Police Drama

There is a lot going on in Kerala Crime Files. The first season was pretty straightforward in dealing with the murder of a sex worker and how the local police tracked her down. However, the second season, set in the present day, oscillates in its narrative and consistently captures the audience's attention.

New characters join in the second season of Kerala Crime Files, which is about hunting down CPO Ambili Raju, who is known to have deep connections with both the good and the bad guys of the society. Ambili Raju goes missing under mysterious circumstances, and what follows is an intriguing take on how police procedurals actually work in real life.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 OTT Review: Must-Watch Police Drama

Kerala Crime Files has its own dramatic moments, but the way the makers showed how the police operate, their personal baggage, and the public view of them should be lauded. Kerala Crime Files' second season is undoubtedly more intricate than its first, and it achieves significant success in this aspect. Every character has a closure, and it manages to engage viewers in its proceedings without boring them one bit.

Dogs—both police and domestic—play a key role in Kerala Crime Files' second outing, and the way Ahammed Khabeer, the director, has woven the same into the narrative is definitely worth praising. But much of Kerala Crime Files' credit should go to Bahul Ramesh, the person who penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Bahul also wrote Asif Ali's critically acclaimed Kishkindha Kandam. What's even more intriguing is that Bahul Ramesh is also a cinematographer and truly a multi-faceted talent.

In terms of performance, the cast from Season 1 captivates viewers with their mere presence, and in Season 2, characters such as Indrans, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Harisree Ashokan flawlessly embody their roles. The casting was perfect, and all the characters had equal roles in the story. All in all, Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is yet another solid outing from the team, and the Malayalam industry proves once again why it keeps winning.