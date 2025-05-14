HIT 3 Movie OTT Release: Nani's Sensational Hit to Stream on Netflix from June 5th?

There is no stopping Natural Star Nani at the Telugu states' box office. Nani has been delivering back-to-back hits, and every single movie of his has been earning critical applause alongside commercial success. The star has now come up with HIT: The Third Case, directed by the talented Sailesh Kolanu.

Despite it being a violent action thriller, audiences have thronged to the screens, and it won't be an understatement to say that HIT 3 has revived the box office of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Not just in India, HIT 3 has surpassed all expectations overseas too.

The movie managed to collect more than $2 million at the North American box office, and it ended up being the third movie of Nani to cross that magical number in the U.S. This proves the amount of love and affection that fans have for the actor in America.

Even though the movie slowed down after the releases of Single and Subham, Nani proved that he is one of the most successful actors in Tollywood right now, and his production house, Wall Poster Cinema, remains invincible. Nani will now move on to The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela.

There are rumors of Nani teaming up with Sujeeth for "Bloody Romeo," and his collaboration with most lovable director Sekhar Kammula is also pending. Now, HIT 3 is all set to rule the OTT audience, as the speculated release date is out.

HIT 3 Movie OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

Nani's movies of late have been released on Netflix, and owing to its widespread global audiences and the love that the actor receives abroad, this collaboration is working wonderfully. HIT: The Third Case will be available on Netflix after the typical 4-week window is completed.

That means that HIT 3 will make its streaming debut likely on June 5th. Many recent blockbusters are lined up for streaming release in the first week of June on multiple platforms, and HIT 3 leads that race.