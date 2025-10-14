F1 OTT Release Finalized? When and Where to Watch Blockbuster Sporting Drama

After a successful run in theatres, F1: The Movie is gearing up for its digital debut in India. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula One driver turned mentor, the film released theatrically on June 27, 2025, in India and has since earned widespread acclaim for its thrilling racing sequences and emotional depth.

For streaming audiences, the first phase begins on August 22, 2025, when the film becomes available for rental on Amazon Prime Video. This will give fans early access to the digital version before it reaches its permanent streaming destination. As an Apple Original production, F1 will later stream on Apple TV+, with its release window expected between late September and early October 2025, though an exact date is yet to be officially confirmed.

On Amazon Prime Video, viewers will be able to rent and stream the film in high quality for a one-time fee. Once F1 debuts on Apple TV+, it will be available to subscribers at no extra cost beyond the regular subscription.

F1: The Movie is making a smooth transition from the big screen to home streaming, ensuring fans can relive Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing spectacle from the comfort of their living rooms. Stay tuned for Apple TV+’s final announcement on the official OTT release date.