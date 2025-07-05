F1 Movie OTT Release: Disappointment for Brad Pitt Fans, Long Wait Ahead!

If you're looking for a film to watch on the big screen this weekend, it has to be Joseph Krasinski's F1. The movie, which stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, revolves around Formula 1 drivers and their dedication to securing a podium. Despite the film's technical detailing of the sport, F1's impactful music has left audiences captivated, with fans flocking to the screens to see Brad Pitt in action once more.

The movie has already emerged as one of the biggest grossers for an Apple original, and since the movie has been promoted widely across the world, its worldwide box-office collections are also excellent. Critics expected F1 to impress due to its superb shooting and Hans Zimmer's outstanding score.

F1 Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

However, the movie's reception among audiences has been significant, and given the trajectory of its collections, F1 appears unlikely to slow down anytime soon. If you're anticipating the arrival of this Brad Pitt movie on Apple TV+ instead of its theatrical release, you're likely to be disappointed.

Considering the way F1's collections are soaring, Apple might delay its original streaming date. Typically, Apple originals will land on the app around two and a half months after the film's theatrical release. However, for F1, the company might take longer to release the content.

After the release of F1 on June 27th, we can anticipate its arrival on Apple TV+ by late September or early October. It's a long wait, and it's unclear if F1's digital release plans will change.