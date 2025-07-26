F1 Movie OTT Release Delayed? Long Wait Ahead for Brad Pitt Fans

Brad Pitt delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with Joseph Krasinski's F1. The movie explores the life of a veteran race driver, who left the Formula One track owing to a disastrous injury and then got back to it at an age where it was impossible to achieve success. The whole narrative structure of F1 fits perfectly with how Indian commercial storytelling works.

Many films have been released in Indian cinema in recent times where a man who was once considered great at his craft had to leave that for an extremely personal reason, and he comes back to be great at it. F1 works on the same lines, and Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes, who initially comes off as arrogant, later turns lovable.

F1 Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt Film?

There are a lot of familiar tropes in F1 the film that's extremely familiar to Indian audiences, and that's one of the reasons why it had collected more than Rs.100 crores at the box office. Now that the film's theatrical run is slowly coming to an end, can we expect the movie to stream on Apple TV+ immediately?

This is where disappointment lies for fans of the film. For the film to actually be available on any platform, it can take a lot of time. According to various reports, for F1 to be made available for streaming, it can take until September. The movie is still running successfully in the theaters, and film buffs will have to wait for a couple of months before enjoying this blockbuster movie digitally.

If multiple reports are to be believed, the F1 movie will be available digitally on Apple TV+ starting in early September, and the film will also be made available for rent on multiple other digital platforms in the US.