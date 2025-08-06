Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha:Sreemukhi to Take Over Hosting Duties From Nagarjuna?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu will begin with the Agnipariksha pre-show. This show, which begins in September 2025, will feature 40 commoners, with the top three advancing to the finals.

The Telugu premiere of Bigg Boss 9 is scheduled for September 7, 2025. This year, the performance will also feature three commoners. The audience has responded overwhelmingly to the producers' call for applications from regular people. A unique pre-show called Bigg Boss 9: Agnipariksha will take place before the main show, and around 40 entries have been shortlisted. These 40 competitors will compete in this intense event, completing a number of activities and challenges in an attempt to place among the top three.

When the show premieres in September, the top three contestants will be added to the main cast of celebrities. The most recent information indicates that JioHotstar will begin streaming Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Agnipariksha on August 23, 2025. As previously reported, famous anchor Sreemukhi will present the Agnipariksha episode.

In the first week of September, Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the main season. Although the main show's set has already begun to be built, rumors indicate that Agnipariksha may be shot outside or on a smaller set intended only for task-based tasks.

For the first time in a major Telugu Bigg Boss season, fans are incredibly excited about this pre-show. The public's reaction has been tremendous, with numerous amusing and thought-provoking video submissions going viral. But only the creators are aware of the selection, which has become a trending subject on social media. It would be fascinating to watch which of these regular people enter the house and what sort of hungama they produce on Bigg Boss 9 Telugu in the days ahead. Watch this space for additional developments!

