Bigg Boss 9 Agnipariksha: Two Strong Contestants Face Elimination?

The stage is all set for the ninth season of Bigg Boss to start, and before that, the makers had decided to give commoners a platform to be a part of the coveted Bigg Boss house. As part of this, they had announced a show called Agnipariksha, a precursor to the Bigg Boss show, which is all set to start on September 7.

Nagarjuna Akkineni will continue to host the ninth season as usual, while popular TV anchor Sreemukhi will take over hosting duties for Agnipariksha, where commoners will have the opportunity to be in the Bigg Boss house. Sreemukhi also has judges Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, and Abhijeet, who decide who stays and who leaves Agnipariksha

Currently, based on the promos we have seen, two eliminations from Agnipariksha are circulating on social media. One involves an NRI named Swetha Shetty. She flew all the way from London to participate and get a chance to go to the Bigg Boss house. All three judges' conversations suggest that Swetha is the one facing elimination. Her candid demeanor and potential as a top contender make her elimination seem shocking.

Another possible elimination that's doing the rounds is of a traveler, a marathon runner named Prasanna Kumar. A handicapped individual, Prasanna Kumar's entry into the Bigg Boss house would have given a huge boost to the TRP, at least for the first few weeks. But it seems like even he might get eliminated from Agnipariksha.

Bigg Boss has drawn viewers' interest before its debut, and the Agnipariksha concept has been effective.