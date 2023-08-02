Anand Deverakonda's Baby OTT Release Date

Anand Deverakonda is on cloud nine as his recent outing Baby turned out to be a massive hit in his career. He has become one of the most sought-after actors among the medium actors.

Anand Deverakonda's Baby collected Rs 71 cr gross at the worldwide box office.

Baby also suprassed Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy's lifetime collections and Pawan Kalyan's BRO with Monday's collections.

Baby The Movie OTT release date

Baby's digital rights have been acquired by Aha. The film is expected to premiere on Aha from 28 August 2023. However, the makers are yet to announce the official digital release of the film.

Baby is directed by Sai Rajesh and it is produced by SKN.