Opposition uproar halts Uttarakhand Assembly: Key bills rushed through before adjournment

Dehradun, Aug 20 (IANS) The Uttarakhand Assembly's Monsoon Session, which commenced on Tuesday in Bhararisain—the state's summer capital—was abruptly adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday, just two days into its scheduled five-day duration.

The session lasted a mere two hours and 40 minutes across both days. It was dominated by loud protests from the opposition Congress, even as the ruling BJP government rapidly passed nine significant bills and a supplementary budget.

From the very start, the Congress demanded an urgent debate on the state's disaster management and law and order situation under Rule 310. When their demand was denied, tensions flared as MLAs on Opposition benches tore papers and shook microphones. They shouted slogans inside the Assembly. They accused the BJP government of what they called authoritarianism and electoral malpractice.

Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya and senior MLA Pritam Singh, staged an overnight sit-in inside the Assembly building. Efforts by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to mediate failed to resolve the deadlock.

The turmoil continued into Wednesday, also. Despite the disruption, the government succeeded in passing nine crucial bills and a supplementary budget amounting to Rs 5,315.89 crore.

Key legislations passed included the Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Bill, the Freedom of Religion and Unlawful Conversion (Amendment) Bill, and the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, all of which signal significant legal and social shifts within the state.

The UCC Amendment Bill, passed by voice vote, introduces tighter regulations on live-in relationships, including stricter penalties for violations.

The Amended Anti-Conversion Law now permits life imprisonment for those convicted of forced or fraudulent religious conversions.

The Minority Education Bill establishes an official authority for minority communities and enables formal recognition and support for madrasas.

Meanwhile, Congress legislators continued their sit-in protest into Wednesday morning, refusing to back down until their demands were met. The demands included the removal of the Nainital District Magistrate, suspension of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and withdrawal of legal cases against party leaders.

After the deadlock continued, Assembly Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri adjourned the House indefinitely.

Nine key bills passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly are:

The Uttarakhand Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2025

The Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath Temples (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion and Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Anti-Conversion Bill)

The Uttarakhand Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Uttarakhand Witness Protection Repeal Bill, 2025

The Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, 2025 (Minority Educational Institutions Bill)

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Uttarakhand Loktantra Senani Samman Bill, 2025

