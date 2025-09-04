Opposition has nothing to do with development: MoS Sanjay Seth

Ranchi, Sep 4 (IANS) Reacting to opposition statements on the GST slab reforms, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday said that the opposition has nothing to do with development. They do not want to acknowledge the development work happening in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

In an interaction with IANS, he said that when India progresses, it goes abroad and criticises the country. The people of the nation are also aware of the mental balance of opposition leaders.

He thanked PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the reforms in the GST slabs. He said that PM Modi has given a gift to 1.4 billion (140 crore) citizens, which will make every family prosperous. After the GST reforms, domestic-use goods, education, health services, agricultural equipment, electronics, and automobiles will become more affordable. This is a big relief for the citizens.

The minister further said that Prime Minister Modi is fulfilling the promises made to the people of the country. On August 15, from the Red Fort, PM Modi said he would give a gift on Diwali, and after independence, such a big decision has made 1.4 billion citizens happy. The holy festival of Navratri will begin on September 22, and the new slab rates will be implemented.

He added that the removal of slabs on critical illnesses and life-saving medicines in the health sector will directly benefit people. The slab has been removed from health insurance as well. Slabs on kitchen essentials have been reduced. India will move towards self-reliance. The slab reforms will encourage people to support indigenous products.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay reacted sharply to the GST slab reforms. He said that it took the government 12 years to wake up, by which time the economy had already been damaged. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s initial opposition, he said that GST was implemented with a dramatic midnight bell-ringing.

He claimed that the GST slabs were made complicated, affecting the economy. He said the recent slab reforms are the result of Rahul Gandhi’s questions and pressure. He added that this decision is not part of the government’s economic policy but was taken under Rahul Gandhi’s pressure.

