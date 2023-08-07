Oppn MPs move notices in RS on Manipur violence

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Opposition MPs from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on Manipur violence.RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notice in the Upper House over the situation in the Northeastern state.

Jha demanded discussion on the Union and state government's "failure" to restore peace and maintain law and order in Manipur.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the floor of the House on the Manipur issue, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on this issue.

The AAP parliamentarian demanded discussion on the "breakdown" of law and order in Manipur due to the failure of the central and state governments.

In his notice. Chadha wrote, "The violence in Manipur has resulted in loss of precious lives due to failure and incompetence of the central and state governments."

Notably, ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice demanding discussion on the border situation with China.

In his notice, Tewari wrote, "I urge the Government to inform the House on the situation at the border with China, attempts made by it to mediate and settle the border dispute, and the policies introduced to preserve and protect India's integrity against possible Chinese aggressions."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave adjournment motion notice in the Lower House seeking discussion on "misuse of probe agencies by the government".

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak also gave a notice in the Upper House under Rule 66 and Rule 67 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States to oppose taking up for consideration and passage 'The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023'.

