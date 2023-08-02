Oppn MPs move notices in RS on Manipur violence

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Opposition MPs from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday moved notices in Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notice in the Upper House over the situation in the northeastern state.

The RJD MP, through his notice, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on the floor of the House on the Manipur issue, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion.

Meanwhile, the AAP parliamentarian demanded discussion on the "breakdown of law and order in state of Manipur due to the failure of Central and state government".

Chadha in his notice wrote: " The violence in Manipur has resulted loss of precious lives due to failure and incompetence of Central and State government."

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave a adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on the border situation with China.

In his notice, Tewari wrote: "I urge the government to inform the House on the situation at the border with China, attempts made by it to mediate and settle the border dispute, and the policies introduced to preserve and protect India's integrity against possible Chinese aggressions."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also moved a adjournment motion notice in the Lower House, seeking discussion on the condition of the Central universities in which reportedly the representation of OBCs in the professor and associate professor categories is lower than of the SCs.

