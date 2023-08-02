Oppn to move resolution against Delhi services ordinance in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Congress-led Opposition on Wednesday will move a statutory resolution the in Lok Sabha against the controversial Delhi services ordinance, which empowers the Lieutenant Governor to take a call on transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

The resolution will be moved by Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with a slew of MPs from the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, AAP, CPI(M) and even AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi besides BSP's Ritesh Pandey.

The resolution says that "That this House disapproves of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No. 1 of 2023) promulgated by the President on May 19, 2023".

The resolution will be moved in the Lower House even as the government seeks its nod to get the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the ordinance, passed.

Home Minister Amit Shah will pilot the bill in the House.

On Tuesday, amid uproarious scenes and vociferous protests by the Opposition, the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House by Shah.

The legislation empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government

officials.

AAP-led Delhi government has been vehemently opposing the legislation and seeking support of several parties in both Houses of Parliament against it.

Since the bill will be replacing an ordinance, it will entail voting, and the Opposition coalition INDIA is seeking support from maximum like-minded

parties to oppose it.

Government has brought the bill in the Lower House as it has adequate strength there to get it passed.

On Tuesday, several Opposition leaders led by Chowdhury had opposed the introduction of the bill.

While opposing the bill, Chowdhury had termed it "a graveyard for cooperative federalism" as services are a state subject and the legislation encroaches on the powers of Delhi government.

The Opposition's main argument was that the government doesn't have legislative competence to bring the bill in Parliament.

BJD's Pinaki Mishra had, however, said that the Centre has brought a law pursuant to the Supreme Court's judgement, therefore on a point of law, the introduction of the bill cannot be challenged.

With BJD clearly coming out in support of the bill, its passage now looks a certainty even in the Rajya Sabha.

