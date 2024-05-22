Oppn in Goa fumes over pharma company recruiting staff from Maharashtra

Panaji, May 22 (IANS) After one of the top pharmaceutical companies having its plant in Goa tried to recruit candidates from Maharashtra, the opposition parties here attacked the BJP government and sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to stop this practice.

The company has invited candidates for a walk-in interview for two days scheduled this week in Maharashtra.

Reacting to the recruitment advertisement, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said that ignoring the youths of Goa for jobs in Goa is outrageous.

“Walk-in interviews to be held in Boisar-Maharashtra, for a pharma plant in Goa is a deliberate attempt to avoid hiring Goans, and an affront to Goa. This is being allowed to happen when Goa’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average,” Sardesai said.

“I had warned the government of pharma companies engaging in such deviousness, both in the Assembly and outside, and was assured of strict action. I want Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately intervene, and stand up for youths of Goa running from pillar to post in search of jobs. If Goans do not benefit from industries in Goa, why have them here?,” he questioned.

“I demand the enforcement of the proposed 80% job reservation for Goans in the private sector. Simultaneously, and urgently, I demand that the government invest in enhancing the skills and employability of our youth,” Sardesai said

Revolutionary Goans Party Chief Manoj Parab said “Company in Goa and interview in Maharashtra. This attitude of pharma companies in Goa has crossed all limits. The BJP government has sold our jobs to migrants. We do not have a strong job reservation policy for locals. It's all about donations and electoral bonds for BJP.”

The Congress also targeted the BJP government over the issue and asked Pramod Sawant to return from campaigning in other states and prioritize his responsibility.

