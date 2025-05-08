Operation Sindoor: Pakistan shuts down flight operations in major cities

Islamabad, May 8 (IANS) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Thursday suspended flight operations in all major cities, including capital Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi, as fear and panic gripped the country following India's decisive Operation Sindoor strikes.

As per details, PAA announced that it has suspended all flight operations in Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi till 6 pm today due to prevailing tensions with India and operational considerations.

Emergency alarms were also heard in the federal capital Islamabad after Pakistan Army claimed that it has shot down Harop drones in Rawalpindi and multiple cities across the country.

"The suspension at Lahore and Sialkot were implemented in light of the current security situation following heightened tensions between Pakistan and India," the PAA stated.

"Flight operations in Karachi and Islamabad airports were also suspended, with Islamabad's suspension attributed to operational reasons," added PAA.

Pakistani defence authorities said that Harop drones were shot down in multiple cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Attock, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur in Punjab, Karachi, Umerkot, Ghotki and Maino in Sindh province, and Chor in Balochistan.

Till now, at least four security personnel have been injured and military equipment has been damaged in Lahore, the authorities confirmed till Thursday noon, Pakistan time.

"One drone crashed in polo ground near GHQ, other crashed near the Saddar food street in Rawalpindi. In Lahore, harop drone was able to engage and hit military installations in Walton area, four soldiers were injured and some military equipment was damaged. Multiple other drones were shot down near Burki area of Lahore. We continue to shoot down more drones in the air," said a security official on the basis of anonymity.

Fears engulfed the locals of the area where harop drones crashed, who said they heard multiple explosions.

Pakistan asserted again that Islamabad holds the right to respond.

"We will definitely respond to India and will do that fill full might," said a security official.

