Operation Sindoor: How India averted a global terror front in Kashmir

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Before Operation Sindoor, a new terror order was taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). That order was looking strong, and had the alliance gone through as planned, then it would have been a major security headache for India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

However, this order was dismantled in a matter of thirty minutes thanks to the armed forces who carried out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pulwama attack in which 26 innocents were killed.

On one hand, the Indian government had given a free hand to the security agencies to eliminate terrorists and their networks in Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand the Hamas was being beaten down badly by the Israelis.

Realising that even though geographically apart, both the terror groups fighting in Kashmir and Hamas need to show solidarity with each other. They felt that this move would unite all Islamic terror outfits across the globe.

To facilitate this announcement, a ‘Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation ‘Al Aqsa Conference was held at the Shaheed Sabir Stadium in Rawalkot. It was attended by the top leaders of Hamas, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Hizbul Mujahideen. During the meeting, provocative speeches had been made against India and Israel. It was decided that it was time to take Kashmir back from India.

The announcement of a tie-up between these terror groups was made on February 5 which which is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan. The announcement was made in the presence of several Palestinians who were present. A top Hamas leader, Dr Khalid Al-Qadoumi, was also present at the meeting.

While all looked set, Pakistan decided to indulge in a misadventure in Pahalgam. India decided that the retaliation would be a strong one, and the doctrine that every attack of terror would be treated as an act of war would henceforth be followed.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out multiple precision strikes both in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The biggest hits were the Bahawalpur headquarters of the Jaish-e-Muhammad and the Lashkar’s top training facility in Muridke.

The armed forces also destroyed a considerable amount of infrastructure belonging to these groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Camps where the meetings of Hamas and other Pakistan-based terror groups were also hit.

This operation, in a nutshell, sent the terror groups into a tizzy, and they decided that it was time to rebuild instead of indulging in larger misadventures such as engaging with Hamas for the battle in Kashmir.

Hamas too changed its focus and felt that it needed more to battle against Israel rather than engage with terror groups in Pakistan. Security officials say that while the plans may have been hit this time, this grouping would try and get back when things are largely settled.

In Pakistan, the current focus of the terror groups is to first lift the morale of their cadres. A lot of infrastructure has been lost, and billions of dollars are being pumped into rebuilding it. The recruitments have slowed down since there are no motivational speakers to give them pep talks.

Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed have been advised against leaving the open fearing another operation by India. For now, these terror groups are circulating old speeches of these terrorists and passing them off as new.

