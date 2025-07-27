Op Sindoor showcased India’s strength to the world, says PM Modi in Gangaikonda Cholapuram

Chennai, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message to the world that India will respond strongly to any threat against its security and sovereignty.

Speaking at the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district, he said, “Today’s India prioritises its security. During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed that if anyone threatens India’s sovereignty, the country will respond in their own language. This operation has instilled a new sense of confidence and ignited a spirit of unity across the nation. There is no haven for India’s enemies and terrorists anywhere in the world.”

The Prime Minister was addressing a special function marking the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival and the 1000th anniversary of Rajendra Chola’s maritime expedition to Southeast Asia.

The event was held at the Gangaikonda Cholisvaram temple, a UNESCO-recognised marvel built by Rajendra Chola I.

Offering prayers at the feet of Lord Brihadeeswara, PM Modi said, “I prayed for the well-being of 140 crore Indians and the continued progress of the nation. I feel truly blessed to have this opportunity.”

PM Modi announced that grand statues of Chola emperors Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola will be erected in Tamil Nadu to commemorate their contributions to Indian history and culture.

He said the Chola Empire represented a golden era of India, with achievements in architecture, governance, diplomacy, trade, and cultural integration.

“The Cholas established strong political and trade ties with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. It is a coincidence that I returned from the Maldives yesterday, and today I stand here in the land once ruled by these visionary kings,” he remarked.

Reflecting on India’s civilizational values, the Prime Minister said, “The Cholas pioneered democratic principles even before Britain. Their kudavolai system is considered one of the earliest forms of participatory democracy. They were also leaders in water management and temple architecture.”

He praised Tamil Nadu’s deep Shaivite traditions and noted that more than 30 stolen antiquities retrieved by the Union government from across the globe belonged to Tamil Nadu.

“Saivite poet Thirumoolar said, ‘Anbe Sivam' -- Love is God. If the world adopts this idea, many of today’s crises, such as instability, violence, and environmental destruction, can be resolved. India is taking this message to the world through ‘One World, One Family, One Future',” he added.

Visibly moved by the spiritual ambience and musical tribute by Ilaiyaraaja, PM Modi greeted the people with a “Vanakkam Chola Mandalam!”

He said, “The darshan of Lord Shiva and the divine music of Ilaiyaraaja have filled my soul with bliss. The exhibition here on the Cholas was awe-inspiring.”

Governor R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu (representing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin), Union Minister of State L. Murugan, and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan were among the dignitaries present at the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.