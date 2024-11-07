Op against terrorists ends in Kupwara, one militant killed

Srinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) The operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Kupwara district ended on Thursday with the killing of one terrorist and recovery of arms and ammunition from the slain militants, officials said.

“The operation against terrorists in Lolab area of Kupwara district ended, resulting in elimination of one militant and recovery of one AK Rifle, two hand grenades, four AK magazines, ammunition and other war-like stores”, officials said on Thursday.

The operation in Lolab area started on Tuesday and one terrorist was killed in this operation on Wednesday.

One terrorist was also killed in Ketsun forests of Bandipora district on Tuesday, but the Bandipora operation is still going on.

Ever since an elected government took office in J&K, terrorists have increased their activities and the Intelligence agencies believe the terror handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan have been frustrated due to the largely people participative and peaceful Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in J&K.

On November 2, a top commander of the LeT identified as Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed of Pakistan was killed after a day-long gunfight in the old Srinagar city Khanyar area.

Two local policemen and two CRPF troopers were injured in the Khanyar gunfight.

Last month, terrorists killed six workers of an infrastructure project company and a local doctor in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district.

The workers were building a tunnel from Gagangir to Sonamarg tourist resort to make the Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road and generate economic growth and employment in the area.

Those killed in the Gagangir attack included six non-local workers and a local doctor belonging to the Budgam district.

Later, terrorists killed three Army soldiers and two porters in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

Terrorists have also targeted non-local semi-skilled workers in Shopian and Budgam districts although the terrorist targets escaped with minor injuries.

Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha has given clear orders to police and other security forces to go after terrorists, their harbourers, sympathisers and overground workers.

The occurrence of terrorist attacks in places hitherto believed to be free of militancy has been a worrisome development for the security forces as a single terror related incident disturbs peace that has been painstakingly achieved by the security forces who made huge sacrifices for the integrity of the country.

Meanwhile, adopting a tough posture, LG Sinha said on Tuesday that those houses would be destroyed where shelter is provided to the terrorists.

