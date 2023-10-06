OnMobile joins Robi to launch casual mobile gaming product ‘Challenges Arena’

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Mobile gaming and entertainment company OnMobile has partnered with Robi, Bangladesh's fastest 4.5G network, to launch a casual mobile gaming product called ‘Challenges Arena’.

‘Challenges Arena’ offers a single destination to play casual challenges with a gamified winning experience, bringing the whole gamut of hyper casual games, fantasy sports, and trivia to the users of Robi.

“We are enthusiastic about our collaboration with Robi, Bangladesh's second-largest operator. ‘Challenges Arena’ stands as a testament to our dedication to becoming a gaming-first company, with substantial customer traction propelling its success” said Biswajit Nandi, Chief Business Officer of OnMobile Global.

Through this partnership, Robi Telecom looks forward to continued success and innovation in the telecom industry, as it continues to prioritise customer experiences.

“We are excited about our collaboration with OnMobile Global as it seamlessly complements our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, Executive Vice President of VAS and New Business at Robi.

Bengaluru-headquartered OnMobile Global has presence in over 50 countries. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 74.7 million monthly users globally.

OnMobile offers a wide array of mobile entertainment products such as Videos, Tones, and contests.

