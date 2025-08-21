Online Gaming Bill to make India a hub for innovation and creativity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Online Gaming Bill highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament, takes a balanced approach -- promoting what’s good, prohibiting what’s harmful for the middle-class and youth.

“It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games,” said PM Modi in a post on X social media platform.

There are three segments of online games -- e-Sports (training-based, often played between teams); Online Social Games (fun, educational, community-based), and Online Money Games (involve financial stakes, addictive, and harmful.

Just like cricket or football, e-Sports require strategy, reflexes, and teamwork.

"The Bill gives legal recognition to e-Sports. The government will launch schemes and programmes to promote them," according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Online social games like Angry Birds, card games and casual brain games are recognised as a safe way to interact and learn.

The government will support game makers and creators – part of India’s creator economy and software growth, said Vaishnaw.

"Online Money Games are prohibited. Youth and children addicted, families ruined. Massive fraud, credit card debt, even suicides. Money laundering and terror financing concerns. Misleading celeb ads giving false legitimacy," the minister highlighted.

He further stated that crores of families have been destroyed by online money games, and middle-class savings have been wiped out.

"There are thousands of complaints and grievances from across the country. The government chooses the safety of families over any other interests. When it comes to choosing between society’s welfare and government revenue, PM Narendra Modi has always chosen middle-class families," Vaishnaw said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.