One third of Australian teenagers experience suicidal thoughts: Report

Canberra, Aug 19 (IANS) One third of Australian teenagers have experienced suicidal thoughts in the last 12 months, according to a government report published on Tuesday.

The report, which was compiled by the government agency the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS), revealed that 34 per cent of Australians aged between 14 and 19 reported suicidal thoughts and behaviours in the last year, Xinhua News Agency reported.

It said that 38 per cent of females within that age bracket and 31 per cent of males experienced suicidal thoughts or behaviours in the last 12 months.

The report is based on data from the Longitudinal Study of Australian Children (LSAC), a major survey conducted by the AIFS that has tracked the development of 10,000 children and their families since 2004.

According to the new data, suicidal thoughts, planning and attempts peak at age 16-17 for females before declining. The peak was also at age 16-17 for males, but remained steady until age 18-19.

The report said that nine per cent of males aged 14-19 attempted suicide without previous suicidal thoughts or planning compared to six per cent of females.

"This research shows that suicidal thoughts and behaviours in young people are complex, unpredictable, and often don't follow a linear path," Agatha Faulkner, senior survey manager at AIFS, said in a statement.

"Some young people attempt suicide without prior ideation or planning, which can understandably be a shock for their families and friends. For males in our study, this peaked at 14-15 years, showing that mental health interventions should start very early on."

A separate report published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) in April said that suicide was the leading cause of death for Australians aged 15-24 and 25-44 in 2023.

Earlier in February, a survey found that almost half of Australian children have a problem with their sleeping patterns.

According to the survey, which was conducted by researchers from Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, 42 per cent of Australian children aged 5-17 have a problem with their sleeping pattern, such as difficulty getting to sleep and waking overnight.

Among children aged 5-12, 45 per cent have a problem with their sleeping pattern compared to 37 per cent of those aged 13-17.

The survey found that 21 per cent of Australian children do not get enough sleep.

It found that 44 per cent of Australian teenagers use screens in bed in the hour before going to sleep and that 47 per cent of parents believe screen time before bed helps children to wind down.

"This study has shown that problems with sleep patterns are common and widespread in Australian school-aged children, from younger children through to teens," the report said.

Almost half of the parents surveyed mistakenly believe that too much sleep is bad for teenagers, the report said, and 40 per cent "mistakenly believe that teens need much less sleep than primary school-aged children".

It said that parents and children would benefit from further education about sleep hygiene and support to implement healthy sleep habits.

